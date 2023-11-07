Things That I Wouldn&#8217;t Do Again

So many things.

I was having a conversation recently where we talked about the various things that I wouldn't do again. Wow, have I got a list.

We'll call them tummy troubles.

My first two are stomach-related. I had the opportunity to take flying lessons many years ago. The deal was that the lessons would be free when I talked about this flight instructor. We do the preflight check. He taxis and takes off. and then he lets me take control. Nope, had to land. Only threw up a little bit.

The same thing happened to me one year on a cruise. It was funny that I was OK on the gigantic cruise ship. But once our fishing boat hit the open ocean, I spent our adventure in the bottom of the boat, feeding the fish.

Not so fast.

My "speed demon" days are behind me. I shall never exceed 160 miles per hour again while I'm driving. In a strangely related story, I never get speeding tickets anymore. Win-win.

Bright lights, big cities.

My adventures to big cities are behind me. Maybe I'd still catch the odd concert, but I've changed. Too danged many people and everything has gotten too expensive.

Nothing against the fine residents of Seattle, but I've been there and done that. Pikes Place Market, Duck Boats, Harbor Tour, paying hefty prices to park anywhere near the baseball or football stadiums. I'm ready to see places that I haven't been.

Unless...my daughter wants to do or go see these places and things. She's already informed me that she's going to Mexico with me when she turns 18.

