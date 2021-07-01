This Is a Good Year to Watch the Fireworks in Laurel Montana

I've been trying to decide what I'm doing over my three-day holiday for the Fourth Of July, but after the traffic I was in going to Helena last week, I am staying close to home.

Close to home--as in Laurel. I haven't been out there for the fireworks in a few years and it would be good to see them again. In case you didn't know, Laurel's fireworks display is privately funded. That's why you'll see firemen doing a "fill the boot" fundraiser when you are coming into town.

We will also have a couple of the firemen on the air with us tomorrow to talk about fireworks and wildland safety.

Speaking of Laurel, the Laurel Dodgers are raising funds. They play a double header tonight at 5 p.m. and 7p.m. Then, another double header on July 3. Game times are noon and 2 p.m. During all of the games, the parents will be selling barbequed items and beer with all proceeds going to the team. The game will be played at Thompson Park.

The parents will also be working again at Thompson Park during the fireworks display, selling food and beverages and will do so until fireworks are over. This is a big fundraiser for the team that helps with travel expenses.

A travel tip if you're going out to see the fireworks on the fourth: go early. Take some camp chairs and when the last firework has boomed, please be patient when trying to leave town. Laurel gets an awful lot of folks that come see these every year. So, it takes a little time to get out of a small town with a limited number of exits.

Be safe over the holiday, please.

