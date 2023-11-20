Traveling For Thanksgiving? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Thanksgiving travel predictions.

Once again, the travel estimates came out from AAA this morning and these things always crack me up. They are predicting that 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles home this Thanksgiving. Hell, every time I go anywhere it is at least 50 miles.

Anyway, they have even narrowed down the worst time to be on the road. The busiest time will be Wednesday between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. I thought if you drive and you are only going 50 miles, why would you leave Wednesday?

Now, if you are flying, that's a different animal. They said that 4.7 million people will be flying for their holiday. Yuck. Holidays are the very worst times to fly and if there is a problem like last Christmas, it makes it even tougher, I'm sure.

Stay safe, everyone.

Pete, our transportation secretary, made sure there are plenty of people on hand over the holiday to make sure there are no snafus.

Now, if you are driving, the time there are the most accidents will be on Sunday afternoon and people tend to speed more, so heads up. Fortunately, neither the Cats nor the Grizzly play this weekend so the holiday won't screw up your football.

How ever you travel, stay safe and enjoy the time you have with your family. None of us know how many holidays we will get so make the most of it.

We are going to take the rest of the week off so we'll see you back here Monday at 5.