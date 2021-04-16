Travis Tritt, Frontier Days, Concerts Are Back: Friday Fragments

Happy Friday! Hope you're enjoying your snow.

Thanks to all who reached out last week when I was slightly under the weather.

We went an entire week without finding another cartoon character offensive.

I learned something new this week. If you hold the right two buttons on your iPhone 11, you get to talk to a very nice 911 operator. PLUS it calls all of your emergency contacts. So, that was fun.

Travis Tritt tickets went on sale. His show here is July 31st. Then you could catch him again when he plays the fair in Great Falls a couple of days later. They also have Big & Rich doing a show.

And Frontier Days in Cheyenne has Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, and Garth Brooks.

It looks like concerts without restrictions are finally coming back.

And if you heard us this morning, then you know that we got a new operating computer for broadcasting. You also heard lots of mistakes. But this old dog is going to learn a new trick or two.

Looking forward to some golf weather heading our way. I've decided to go on a golfing tour this summer. And just like the music acts, I've got a name for it. Dierks Bentley did his "What The Hell" tour a couple of years ago. But since my tour is a golf tour, I'm calling it "Did you Guys See A Green Callaway Supersoft With A Red Line On It" Tour. Not very catchy, but those are words that I say a lot on the course.

Coming to a golf course near you very soon.

