When It’s Time To Let Go, We Need To Do What’s Best For Them

Has anyone really wondered what the dog would want?

Last night I was watching an episode of the Incredible Dr. Pol and there was a family that brought in their dog. He was having trouble walking and it was because the cancer they found was creating the pain the dog was having. After being told there was nothing really that they could do they thought putting the dog down would be the best thing to end the dog's suffering.

Here's one clip of what Dr. Pol is like. Just watch out for the surgery scenes.

I don't think I could do that. I've often wondered what the dog would say. Would you like one more day of riding in the car or laying on the couch even though it's painful?

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Canva Credit: Paul Mushaben, Canva loading...

I've been lucky most of my dogs have died naturally. I did have to shoot one of my favorites, Zeke, my golden retriever. He was fading fast and then went outside and fell down the steps, broke his hip, and was whelping horribly. I said my sad goodbyes and ended his suffering. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

Get our free mobile app

I even hate shooting a cow or calf that is at the end. I know if I was in terrible pain and I could get just one more day of seeing the ranch or grandkids or anything like that I think I would ask for one more day.

I know it's really the most compassionate thing you can do and it's selfish to want another day while the animal suffers, but I wonder want the animals would say? If they could only let us know.

God bless all of our loving, loyal animals. We need to be more like them.

Sad face.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.