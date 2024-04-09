Collecting: The Good, the Bad, and the Dusty

I've never been a collector, but if I were, I wish I would have had our old beer can collection from the 70s. My friends and I would spend countless hours in the woods and other places looking for beer cans—all types: tall boys, antique cans, whatever we could find. We even built shelves out of wood crates we used to get out of the dumpster behind a local furniture store. By the time we grew out of it and each went our own way, I'll bet we had close to 500 different cans, and that was in the 70s.

I've never really collected anything since. People collect stuff their whole lives and add to it constantly. People collect different spoons or salt and pepper shakers. People still collect coins, stamps, or other antiques. There are car collectors out there, gun collectors as well.

If you have a unique item that you collect, leave it in the comments, and we may be able to help you find some. I see the post office has just announced a new Hank Aaron stamp coming out for you stamp collectors, which I'm sure people have thousands of.

The only bad part about collecting is you have to have room to display or store all the things you have acquired over the years. If you get enough of it, then you have to keep it all free of dust. That's another thing that seems we all collect more than we want...

