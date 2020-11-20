Less than two weeks ago, it looked like an important event that feeds thousands of people in our community would be cancelled. But today, dozens of volunteers showed up to support The Breakfast Flakes, and help get hundreds of "turkey boxes" ready to be handed out Saturday.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Flakesgiving is held annually by Cat Country 102.9's Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, and is a giveaway of 1500 meal boxes that will begin at 12noon tomorrow (Saturday 11/21) at MetraPark.

Packing of the boxes began today around 10:15am, with the Breakfast Flakes leading a group of volunteers through an assembly process that loads each box with enough food to feed up to 10 people. Each Flakesgiving meal box includes a 10-15 pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes, stuffing, gravy mix, rolls, and more.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The process of assembling 1,500 Flakesgiving boxes took about two hours, and by 12:45pm, all had been packed and loaded into a refrigerator truck in the parking lot by First Interstate Arena.

Some of the volunteers were seen handing Mark Wilson checks for the Flakesgiving fund, with most saying they would be back tomorrow to help with delivery of boxes to those unable to make it for the hand out. If you would like to help deliver boxes on Saturday, arrive by 10 a.m. in the lower parking lot at MetraPark. The Flakesgiving delivery driver meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. sharp!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

If you would like to donate to the Flakegiving Fund, CLICK HERE for more info.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about Flakesgiving 2020.