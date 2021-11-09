Walking Off The Job Tomorrow? Me No. Could You?

We talked about a Detroit Lions running back this morning. He had run the ball for a mostly losing team. When he figured out that the team wasn't going to sign some better players or trade him, he retired. Boom. Just made up his mind and retired.

Granted, he was making for money than the average worker, so he could retire.

The story reminded me of a friend of mine who ran a business successfully for 25 years, but he didn't own it. One day the owner's kid was promoted to president of the company and called my friend in for a meeting. In that meeting, he explained that the boss's kid was going to change the way the place would be run from that point forward. The guy who had been there all that time would no longer be calling the shots.

My buddy thought for a minute then reached into his pockets and pulled out his collection of company keys and set them on the kid's desk. He said, "And, I'm sure that you'll be very successful". He then stood up and walked out the door.

The business was shut down shortly thereafter.

My point here is that I want to be able to go out like that. Not work until I am old enough for medicare. I don't want to have to wait until I have got the required number of days in at the job so I qualify for a pension.

Get our free mobile app

I'm planning for retirement, so I'll be back in tomorrow morning at 5. But it sure would be nice.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [