We Love Dogs: A Special Announcement

Because we love dogs so much even though we're Cat Country, Mark and I decided today to give the Laurel Police Dept. the remaining funds they need for a new K-9 unit. They have been fundraising lately and after the event at Beartooth Harley this weekend they were short. Because of all the support we have had over the years from you folks, we will contribute the remaining funds needed to get their program started. It will include modifications to the patrol car, the dog, and the 4-week training period in Pennsylvania. We wanted to back the blue in Laurel too, and we really love dogs, especially ones that keep them and us safe. Good luck with the new program Laurel PD, and thanks for all the great folks who wear blue and have fur who have our backs. See ya tomorrow at 5.