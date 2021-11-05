We Should Buy A Bar! “Mark’s Place” All Drinks On Me

"We should buy a bar", said every guy that I've ever had beers with while sitting in a good bar, where somebody else is doing all the work.

When I was young, my family would take Sunday drives and end up in places like August, or in Monarch at the Cubs Den. Those places had great burgers. Even when I was young, I thought that one day I might like to have my own bar/restaurant.

Of course. I had no idea about how the business worked at the time. I didn't understand what liquor licenses and real estate costs. And then finding and keeping quality employees. I know several bar owners now. And all of the successful ones work a lot. You have to. Just to keep an eye on things.

I got to thinking about this because I saw where the Grizzly Bar in Roscoe was up for sale. Even though I've always enjoyed eating there, I notice that I'm not in there very often.

Here in town, I like the view from the 406 Tap Room. I have been told of an old restaurant and nightclub that used to be on top of the rims many years ago. My dad's band played the Bella Vista back in the sixties. he told me that it was an amazing view to take in while having dinner.

I would love to see somebody build something like that up there again. But, first off, I don't know if the zoning would allow it these days. And secondly, that area isn't the best neighborhood after dark these days.

I'm too old to build or even buy a bar. So I will continue to frequent the ones that have great food and great people. Can I buy you one?

