Friday Fragments: Fame, Jammin’, Derby

If you'd like to get your car entered in the Burn The Point before the day of the parade, just go to chaskhawks.com and register online.

If you want to be a star, follow Yellowstone Extras Casting on Facebook.

Starting soon (May 28th), you'll be able to take a dinner cruise at Gate Of The Mountains. And if you're a true Montanan, you need to see the Gates.

They'll be "Jammin' In Joliet" Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Crafts vendors, a cornhole tournament, a hay bale rolling contest, and live music.

If you're not a skier or snowboarder, you can still see the top of the ski lifts at Red Lodge. They're running the lift Fridays through Sundays.

It was announced this week that George Strait is going to get his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. About time.

Ever been to a Pinewood Derby for grown-ups? Have I got an event for you. Also on Saturday at Oscar's Casino, 2860 Old Hardin Road. It's twenty bucks to get in. There will be a silent auction, and there will be door prizes. Trophies will be awarded for show and speed. Entry is from 3-4, with races starting at 4. Must be 18. There will be a food truck on-site as well. All proceeds go to support Boy Scouts Of Lockwood.

At Mark's house this weekend, we're breaking out the new chainsaw and declaring war on things that got blown over Thursday. Saturday is gonna be a bad day to be a dead tree at my place.

Have a great weekend. See you Monday at 5!