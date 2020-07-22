Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Moxie

This week's Wet Nose Wednesday featured dog is Moxie. She's a 5-year old Husky mix who is available for adoption from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about 5-year old Moxie:

Moxie is very energetic lady who would do best in a very active home. She’d make a great jogging or hiking partner! And she’s super smart too!! She has mouthy tendencies, so she will also need a kid free home, or a home with mature children. She can be picky about her dog friends, so we suggest she do a dog meet before adopting, if there are other dogs in the home.

To find out how you can adopt Moxie, or any of the wonderful pets we've featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, CLICK HERE.

Diesel, the 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix, is looking for his person. This young man is nothing but a lover.

CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting 3-year old Diesel.

To see the other DOGS who are looking for a forever home, CLICK HERE.

To see the other CATS who are looking for a forever home, CLICK HERE.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is always in need of foster homes and volunteers. If you would like to find out more about helping the team at YVAS as a volunteer, or are able to foster some animals, CLICK HERE to get more info.

Thanks to our friends at Meadow Green Sales for supporting Wet Nose Wednesday on Cat Country 102.9.