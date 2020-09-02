Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Mwanza

Our featured Wet Nose is a 1-year old Australian Shepherd Mix named Mwanza. She's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 1-year old Mwanza:

This happy girl can be shy to new situations at first, but quickly warms up. Mwanza will love her person through thick and thin, and wouldn’t mind a doggy friend, too! She is super playful and LOVES tennis balls. She would do ok with kids, but will do best in a kitty free home/a home with dog friendly cats.

UPDATE: Lady Divine, the 1-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix, found her person.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has their Spay and Neuter Clinic on September 19 and 20, and appointments for male cats are still available. Cost is $45, with low-cost vaccinations and micro-chipping also available.

