What Have You Won From Us?

For "Weird Wednesday" this morning, we asked folks if they own something that was given to them by somebody famous. And we got a lot of interesting stories.

One gentleman remembers winning concert tickets to see Charlie Daniels along with a fiddle (which he won in a contest, but that's a story for another day).

It's something I often wonder. How many tickets have we given away through the years? Had I known I would work here 33 years, maybe I would've kept track. I know with our six free concerts we did in the early '90s, we had ALL 10,000 tickets in Metra. So, we've given out at least 60,000 concert tickets to listeners. And even if you estimate, say, another couple hundred tickets each year, we're somewhere around 70,000. And that's not counting the food prizes, t-shirts, hats, bumper stickers, cars and Flakes Trips since 1988.

But, I want to know what you, specifically, have won. What's your favorite prize, and who's won the most prizes?

I'll be interested to see the answers. Thanks for playing along.