When I Die, Don’t Waste Time And Money

Maybe now she will finally be able to rest with some peace and quiet. Yesterday was the final ceremony for Rosalynn Carter. Finally. After three days of moving her around the state of Georgia, she will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Plains, Georgia where she spent most of her life.

I'm sorry, but not for me. Cremate me and get it over as soon as possible. I have seen this so many times before when all the tributes and ceremonial stuff come after the person is stiff and six feet under. It would have been nice if they had paid tribute to her when she was 90, so she could have enjoyed it with her closest friends and family. Poor woman, I'll bet she's glad she can finally get some rest.

Oh, and another thing I'm not getting stuck in the ground six feet under in a box to let worms finish me off either. No thanks. Cremate me and take me up to a pretty spot on the ranch on a windy day and let 'er fly. The End.

Don't waste money.

I know it's an individual's choice, but wasting all of that money on that just doesn't make sense to me either. Put 3, 4, or even 5 thousand dollars into a casket that will be buried and never seen again? Not for me. I worked in a cemetery and I've dug a lot of holes and space is running out anyway. It was crowded back in the 70's, I can't imagine what a plot even costs now. For me it's ashes, for Mark it's prop me up against the jukebox when I die...

