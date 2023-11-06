When Technology Is Not Your Best Friend, What Do You Do?

There's so much more.

I realize that technology is not my best friend. And it's mostly my own fault. I have only gotten the bare minimum of training for the purpose that I will use any device. For instance, I'm sure that my iPhone 11 does a lot more than take pictures of restaurant tabs so that I can blow up to see what the amount on it is, talk to people, and give me directions in towns where I don't live.

I don't take advantage of many apps from restaurants. And by doing so, I realize I'm missing out on the occasional free small fries. But, I'm OK with that.

Just show the picture.

Now, I have become sucked in by something called "clickbait". I'm scrolling through somebody's page. I get invited to click on a picture. I click on it. It takes me to some other picture. Then I'm invited to "scroll through" some unknown number of pictures, NONE of which are the ones that I was after in the first. Congratulations. You got a "page view" from me. Or if you're counting "scrolls", then you got me there too. I just wish it was easier to get to the thing that I clicked on in the first place. It feels a little dishonest.

Just so you know.

Also, to everybody else who has a page to look at online, if I wanted you to have my e-mail, you'd already have it. It's like when I get a call on my cell that doesn't come up as a contact. Not going to answer that. Ever.