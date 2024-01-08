Why Isn’t Every Form Of Gambling Legal In Montana?

So, why isn't all gambling allowed in Montana?

When you think about all the kinds of gambling our state allows, what difference would three or four more different ways to gamble make? Think of all that we do allow.

You can play any lottery game you want. You can now bet on all the sports with sports betting. We have casinos that offer keno and poker machines. We have places where you can play table poker. We have bingo. I'm not sure if there are any places where you can play blackjack, but why not?

If we are going to be in why aren't we all in?

The addiction excuse is thrown out the window because we already have so many other options. It's kind of like the pot deal, we had medical marijuana and people were abusing the cards so now it's just that everything is legal.

We always hear the adage, "Think of the tax revenue." Well, the same for gambling. Think of the tax revenue and the jobs that would be made available if we had large full-blown casinos. I'm not saying I'm totally for it. Only allowing certain types and saying that roulette, craps, and slot machines would cause problems...but the other forms do not...is absurd.

With the addition of sports betting a few years ago where you can bet on anything and everything, you would have thought that would have opened the door. I'm getting to the point that anything that can reduce Montanan's tax burdens, I'm for. That's getting out of control.

See ya tomorrow at 5.