You Only Get One

Credit: Canva

I went to Boise over the weekend to attend a wedding and see my kids. It was great, wouldn't have missed it for the world.

I was so impressed with the attendees including all the young adults between 20 and 30 years old. All dressed to the max, hard-working, and conscious of their appearance out of respect for the couple married.

The one thing I did notice was that no one there had mutilated themselves to the extent that it looked alien. I stopped at a gas station in Billings before I left and I saw a young man who had huge holes in his ears. These were the largest I've ever seen, opened up to the size of an average coffee cup.

I know it's your body and you have the right to do whatever you want to it. But why? What's the reason behind such a drastic alteration? You are going to be old someday, will those ever heal if you decide you don't want them anymore? I really do hope down the road they don't find any serious problems related to that.

He must not have taken into consideration the three D's before he went ahead with that either. His Dad, his Doctor, and his Dog. The first two I think you know what I'm talking about. As far as the Dog, if you come home after having your ears done and your Dog turns his head sideways, he's even wondering why in the hell you just did that. It may be cool today but someday, God willing, you'll be 75...

See ya tomorrow at 5.

