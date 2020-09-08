7 September Events in Billings You’ll Want to Know About

With a more than 50 degree temperature swing over Labor Day weekend in Billings, it may be getting cooler outside, but the list of events is starting to heat things up this month.

Here are several activities, events, and fundraisers happening around the Magic City that you'll want to highlight on the calendar during the month of September:

PBR Ariat Invitational (Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13)

It's the "most exciting sport on four legs" with The PBR Ariat Invitational set for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Billings, featuring the world's best rodeo riders competing for the championship buckle. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Fall Home Improvement Show (Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13)

More than 400 exhibits will be on display inside the Expo Center at MetraPark this weekend, with free admission and parking for "Montana's Biggest and Best." For more info about the show, CLICK HERE.

Parade of Homes (September 18-20, 25-27)

11 custom homes, including one in Red Lodge, will be featured in the 30th Annual Parade of Homes. Tickets are $10 for adults, and available for purchase online HERE. The 2020 Parade of Home map is available now, with three $500 prizes to be given away. For more details, CLICK HERE.

MINT Film Festival (September 17 - October 10)

The 2020 Montana International Film Festival (MINT) will be featuring both virtual and physical events this year, with The Art House Cinema and Craft Local in downtown Billings hosting several of the movies during the festival. An "online festival platform for independent cinema" will present the virtual events, according to MINT. For the schedule of physical movie screenings, CLICK HERE.

Smash-N-Dash 3 (Saturday, September 12)

This fundraiser for Warrior Wishes of Montana is great for getting frustration out. You get three swings for $10. Go big and drop a $20 for six good smacks on the hapless car. The smashing and party is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 9/12, with live music from 4 - 7 p.m. For more info, CLICK HERE.

Virtual Scrub Run 5K (September 12-20)

RiverStone Health Foundation proudly hosts its annual 5K on Saturday, September 12 and we invite you to promote wellness and the beauty of Billings. This year's event has gone virtual. Participants can run anywhere at any pace and just need to submit their time by September 20. For more details about the Virtual Scrub Run 5K, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Out Of The Darkness Walk (Sunday, September 20)

The "largest fundraiser for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention" in Billings will be held at Will James Middle School, with walker check-in beginning at 12:30pm for this event to "raise hope, awareness, and funds for suicide awareness and prevention." CLICK HERE to get more info.