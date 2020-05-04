A Forgotten Golfing Gem

I had not played golf in Roundup in a dozen years or so until this past Sunday. I took Johnny Vincent along to show him a place he had not seen yet. And it was a nice day for a drive.

The City of Roundup runs Pine Ridge Golf Course, and they have a special. On weekdays you pay $35 for unlimited golf with a cart. On weekends it's $45. That's some very affordable golf.

Johnny and I only played 18, but we did it in two and a half hours. So, if your regular course is crowded, take a little drive North.

