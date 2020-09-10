Big Turn Out at The Den, Flakes At Cellar 8 Next Week

Sure seems like it's been a lot longer than a year since the last time it was Flakes Trip qualifying season, but after much anticipation, your chance to win a dream vacation with Mark and Paul is back.

The first stop-by with The Breakfast Flakes happened tonight (Thursday 9/10) at The Den Sports Bar and Ale House, and the west end definitely turned out. Located at 54th and Grand, the parking lot was filled with friends of The Flakes by 6pm, with everyone dropping by to begin their quest for an all-inclusive trip for two to Secrets Akumal Resort.

Here's what you need to do be invited to the Flakes Trip Giveaway Party, where someone will win two spots on the Flakes Trip to Mexico this January 2021:

Listen every morning to The Breakfast Flakes, 5am to 10am on Cat Country 102.9

Mark and Paul will give you opportunities to call and get qualified during the show.

Get registered at a Thursday evening Flakes Trip Stop-By.: NEXT STOP-BY: Thursday, September 17 from 5-7pm at Cellar 8 (3178 Gabel Road)



Get the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app, and make sure you're listening during the workday for bonus qualifying for The Flakes Trip Party.

And in case you need a reminder of what you will experience on the Flakes Trip with Mark and Paul, let these images provided by Mr. Wilson paint the picture: