Local Love: A Shoutout to Our Community

Today is a "shout-out" day. One shout-out goes to the City of Billings employees who were working at several temporary drop-off spots for debris from the storms last week. My neighbor and I made a couple of runs to the large pile of trees located by Skyview High School. That was an extremely convenient location for us and saved many people from making that long drive across town to the dump (made longer now because the bridge over the Yellowstone is currently down to one lane, and sometimes there's waiting involved).

Something else I like that the City of Billings is doing is posting on Facebook when they'll be doing work and what type of traffic disruptions you'll be seeing. For instance, this Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m., 35 homes in the Rehberg Ranch subdivision will have their water shut off while they do some work on Iron Horse Trail. Work should be completed within the day. However, I still haven't heard any more about the golf course that was supposed to be put in up there.

Another shout-out to all the linehands who get called out when the weather goes bad so that everybody can keep the lights on. I know that a lot of people lost power last week, but it wasn't out for long.

And a final shout out to everybody who helped their neighbors with the aftermath and cleanup of a fairly devastating storm. It's one of the many reasons I love living where we do.