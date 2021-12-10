For my final article of the year, I will now answer some of the most asked questions that we get about us and our show.

Most radio morning shows start at 6 a.m. We get rolling at 5. And the most common question we get is "How do you do that so early?!" There are a couple of answers. The first answer is that it's easy especially once your body clock adjusts to being up early.

Secondly, my dad always told me that if you're going to be on the radio, then mornings is the only place to be. He was right.

Read More: Mark's Not-So-Secret Secret to Making Radio a Career

And my workday is done by 10 a.m. And if you like golf like I like golf, that's a very good thing.

Another commonly asked question is "How much freaking vacation do you two get?!" We get four weeks of what they now refer to as P.T.O. Plus a week for the Flakes Trip each year. But that week is technically a workweek as we are working on a station promotion.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

"How much longer are you guys going to work there?" Right now the answer is 12 more months. That's how long our contract runs. But a lot can happen in 12 months. I hope we stick around a few more years. I like what we've built, not only on the air but also what we can get accomplished with our listeners in our community.

But I'm not worried about that day. In fact, I'm not worried about anything for the next twenty-four days. See you January 3.

Thank you for listening.