Finding the Perfect Cup: Coffee Journey

Does coffee get to you? I have to tell you, my body is really sensitive to things like caffeine or antihistamines and things of that nature. If I drink some iced tea or other caffeine product after 6 PM, I can't fall asleep.

Last Saturday when I got up in the morning to make coffee, I used some homegrown Mexican coffee that Antonio from the resort in Akumal gave me. His family has a little coffee farm there, and they package it and wanted me to try some. Holy moly, that had some real horsepower to it. It was great and flavorful, but I could tell I made it stronger than I should have. If I can't see through the pot, I know I overdid it.

Do they have caffeine content levels in coffee like they do alcohol levels in wine and such? I picked up one of my favorites the other day when I was at Costco; it's the Dunkin' brand medium roast original flavor. Seems to be my favorite. Even the coffee you get at coffee shops around town seems to be stronger than the stuff you make at home. Maybe the Mexican coffee I made was stronger because I had to grind the beans first, but I really got done feeding cows earlier that day. I don't eat breakfast out either, but the other month when the power was out and we had breakfast at Stella's, they had some really good coffee. A little more money than I thought but still good...

See you tomorrow for coffee at 5.

Top Coffee Shops in Each State According to Reader's Digest

Whenever I am traveling, I am always on the hunt for a coffee shop. Next time you are touring the U.S. or just out for a road trip in your own state, go grab a cup of coffee from the top shops in the United States according to Reader's Digest.

How did they pick the best in each state? According to their story, they checked out "customer reviews and roasting reputation". The story has more insight on each place and you can find that at readersdigest.com.

