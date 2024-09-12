Why Billings Flyers Head to Bozeman and Drivers Dream of RVs

Do you travel as much as you want to? And when you go, what's your favorite way to travel?

For people who live in towns where airports are major hubs, your choices are different than our situation here in Billings. For instance, you can get a flight from Seattle to Cancun, Mexico, for $447.00. It's significantly more to get to Cancun from Billings.

That's one of the reasons you hear about so many people flying out of Bozeman—it's just so much cheaper.

I've always been a "driving is the first option" kind of guy. But my days of getting off work at 10, driving to Seattle on a Friday, then going to Portland the next day, and driving 14 hours to get home in time for work on Monday are over.

Back then, it wasn't like I had credit cards, so motels weren't an option. It was either get to your destination or sleep in your car. And even when I was young, sleeping in a Camaro wasn't the best.

That's why, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to getting that RV and seeing some of the best parts of America. There are a lot of places I haven't seen in our country, so "Mark the Tourist" will be on the road soon.

My family made the four-day drive from Great Falls to Memphis a few times when I was a kid to visit my dad's folks. We got to see a lot of great touristy sights along the way. But we also didn't have cell phones to distract us in those days, so counting license plates was usually the highlight of the day.