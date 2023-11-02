Could You Ever Sell The Home That Holds All Of Your Memories?

Kind of a personal question:

How long have you folks lived in your home? Could you ever see yourself selling it and living somewhere else?

I can't do it. My parents bought their home brand new in 1959 and lived there all of their lives. I could never move out of my home because of the stories those walls could tell. Could I own another one and split the time? Yes. But I couldn't sell the memories.

Trouble pulling the trigger.

I'm currently having a dilemma like that with some property I own, I've built it and dedicated myself to it and have such a deep personal tie to it. Yet, I have an opportunity to get something else that would really be beneficial for my operation and make my life a lot easier with fewer headaches.

The problem is, every time I'm on my 4-wheeler looking at the beauty that I am fortunate enough to have, I get gun-shy. It's really tough to let go and I know people have done it, but I wonder if there was any remorse afterward. Once it's done, it's done and there's no turning back if you feel you acted without thinking it out. All of you folks in farming and ranching know what I'm talking about. It's so much a part of you, that's what makes it hard to pull the trigger.

A house is one thing but your life is another...I'll figure it out and live with my decision. That's all you can do.

See ya tomorrow at 5.