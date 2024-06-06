From Omaha Beach to Today: Saluting Heroes, Then & Now

We have spent the last few mornings reflecting on what happened on June 6th, 1944. This morning was great, hearing from some of the men who were there and went back for today's 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord.

Seeing the pictures and hearing the stories of these 17, 18, and 19-year-olds at the time made me think if we could even put an operation like that together again. I'm not sure that today's late teenagers even know about Utah or Omaha Beach.

To ask a 17 or 18-year-old to do what they did would be unrealistic today. If you have a son or daughter who has entered the military after high school, you should be so proud. Especially given what the new military has been turned into. Diversity and inclusion are now more important than courage or bravery.

Some have it, some don't. There was no alternative at the time; you were trained, you had the discipline, and you carried out your mission no matter how tough it was. Most of the men that day probably assumed that they were not going home and still went anyway. Much like the guys who went into the Twin Towers on 9/11, they knew going in that they were not coming out.

I don't know what inspires a person enough to do those heroic things, but I am forever grateful to all of those who had that in their DNA.

If it wasn't for them, America would not be what it is today. God bless all of you who serve.

