COVID Regulations: I Just Don’t Get It

So many different phases, so many different interpretations. So many different health directors and governors. So many different strategies and rules. Some test, some don't. Does anyone really know what to do? NO. They don't.

We all know if someone within your household has a positive test everyone is supposed to quarantine. So why in the hell if there is an outbreak at the jail do they want to let people out? They have it confined in one location, why would they take a chance? Everyone is just guessing at this point. I'm afraid our approach from here on will always include some type of control or rule. Good luck and we are in Phase 2, whatever in the hell that means now. See ya tomorrow at 5.