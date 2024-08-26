Montana Ranchers Burned Out: Where’s the Big Talk Now?

Where are our guys? Has anyone heard from Tester or Raines yet on help for the ranchers who have been burned out by the fires? There are 56 huge fires now burning in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Most of ours are related to the fierce lightning that moved through last Wednesday. I saw some of the most gut-wrenching photos this morning of a family's cows that couldn't get out of the way in time. It broke my heart to see this cruelty that Mother Nature delivered to them. I love all my animals, much like most ranchers, and I don't know if I could handle it either. Cows and their calves lying there next to each other where they died an awful death. I wish there was more we could do.

I would give them some hay or something to help if I could get it there. Where are the FEDS? Tester especially—he's supposed to be this big farmer, rancher, Montana-born-and-raised guy. Has he been there yet? It's going to be tough trying to get so few people help. It's too bad they didn't sneak into the country, because we have all kinds of money for those folks. Are we going to forgive their operating loans like we did for students? Highly unlikely. Plus, the people involved are from Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, and those aren't swing states, so no biggie. Well, it's a biggie to me, and those people need more than prayers at this point. So, let's see where this goes and if our own really care about the people from Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho—or Washington, D.C.

See ya tomorrow at 5.