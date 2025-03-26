People can - and frequently do - let you down. Dogs are different, though. They'll love you no matter what, especially if you give them a little attention. Billings' featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week is a real charmer named Bear, and this pup wants nothing more than a loving home to share his fun personality.

Don't call him dumb.

Bear is a three-year-old German Shepherd mix. Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, joked around with us today that Bear may not be the most intelligent dog in the world, and that's okay. He's kind, playful, and curious about his surroundings.

YVAS works with other shelters around the state and region.

Bear was a transfer to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, arriving from another shelter in Montana. YVAS frequently partners with its network of animal shelters to help find loving homes for pets.

Bear is a handsome dog.

A touch on the thin side, Bear is a tall dog with big paws. He's quite handsome, with expressive eyes and nice markings. He does well on car rides, plays well with other dogs, and came from a house with cats (although he may like to chase them... the temptation is just too strong).

Update: Aquilla was adopted!

We love hearing adoption success stories, and it made our hearts warm to hear that our featured pet from last Wednesday was adopted into her forever home. Aquilla was at the shelter for over three weeks after being brought in by a citizen who found her with a face full of porcupine quills.

YVAS is running an adoption special through the end of March. Adopt any adult dog for just $10! If Bear isn't the right pet for you, browse all of the shelter's current inventory HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

