Electric Cars: High Costs, Low Excitement

It's no surprise to me that more and more Americans are not excited about electric vehicles. Heck, I just went to Fargo last weekend, and I would have had to stop four times to charge to get there. The Democrats are pushing them and have used the EPA to push them. The Biden administration has set the goal of 56% of all new vehicles sold by 2032 to be all-electric, along with 13% plug-in hybrids. Auto companies are being forced to invest billions into cars and battery development. That's why the average cost is now $57,000 for electric vehicles. The climate agenda is killing us both financially and liberty-wise.

It's funny there are millions and millions of Democrats who voted for this direction but drive pickups with boats and campers behind them. You impose all these new rules on us and don't comply yourself. How many of them are paying taxes based on the Trump tax cuts while supporting the other party? How many people in Montana work in the natural resource business or benefit from it and still vote for the people trying to abolish it? Not to mention that all energy produced by 2050 has to be renewable.

We are not ready yet for all these deadlines. That is something that the technology pace and cost efficiency should dictate, along with consumer preferences. Not some overbearing government slamming it down our throats.

