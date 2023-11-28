Experts Show That Good Crying Should Be Practiced More

Essays for days.

I had a law professor tell me over the weekend that if any student at her university would be required to write a 250-word essay every day all year for 7 years they would have no students. Well, here's another attempt on my part.

Get our free mobile app

How often do you cry?

I saw a story this morning about how many men cry. We are always used to seeing women cry but men not very often. Heck, I see women cry on the Home and Garden Network after a room is painted. It makes sense though because crying is an emotional response and most women are more emotional than men.

Credit: Yosi Prihantoro on Unsplash Credit: Yosi Prihantoro on Unsplash loading...

Some science.

There are three types of tears. Basal tears are actually good for you because they keep your eyes lubricated and healthy. Reflex tears keep your eyes clear of irritants like smoke and debris. Emotional tears flush stress hormones and toxins out of the body.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Experts also say that when you cry you are not suppressing your emotions and you are giving yourself a chance to feel them and process them by releasing these thoughts of stress and sadness or depression and loneliness, which is often very helpful.

The point is:

Crying is actually healthy and you should not hold it in. I'm not a big cryer...but when it is a very emotional time and I personally relate to something, then I cry. I don't cry when watching a movie either unless I can relate.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

I did cry during the last election and I'm hoping they'll be tears of JOY next time around. There, the 250-word essay is complete and on time.

See ya tomorrow at 5.