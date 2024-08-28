From Missoula to META: A Week of Surprises

You get an early version of Farmer Finishers this week. Mark is going to Missoula tonight to get engaged, so we are going to take the rest of the week off.

We had some good news this week as some of the fire-ravaged areas in southeastern Montana got some rain, but they left a trail of destruction. It really is a scene that, if you ever see one, you'll never forget it. Everything is completely gone—trees, sagebrush, grass—everything. People are trying to step up and help, but they won't get nearly enough to replace what has been lost. The Stockman Bank has set up a relief fund, so you can help if you would like. You can send donations to:

The Remington Fire Relief Fund

P.O. Box 250

Miles City, MT 59301

Stockman Bank will match donations up to $10,000.

Get our free mobile app

Also, an interesting discussion this morning on the huge revelation that came from Mark Zuckerberg and META. He announced that the White House—i.e., the Biden/Harris administration—wanted them to censor perceived misinformation, even satire, on COVID-19 and the Hunter Biden laptop story. Unfortunately for America, think of all the things that would have turned out differently if they had allowed all content. Your local media refused to cover it as well and hid that info from you. Their agenda fell in line with that bunch and also cost many of you your business and years of progress in your child’s education. Hopefully, Americans smarten up, and we start to fix these problems, although I am losing faith in today’s society.

Have a great weekend, and we'll see you here next Tuesday at 5.