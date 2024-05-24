Farmer Finishers: Snow and Days Off

We've all heard it before: if you don't like the weather in Montana, just wait five minutes. What a record-setting day yesterday with the rain and snow. Yes, feet of it in some places. So much so, that the pass will not be open today because of too much blowing snow up top, but maybe tomorrow.

Mark and I will be taking next week off, so you'll have to do something else for your morning routine. You might as well get used to it. The weather should be good over your long weekend, so enjoy yourself, stay safe, and be careful on the water, and we'll see you back here Monday, the 3rd of June.

Half day, half article.