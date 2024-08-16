Farmer Finishers: Petunias and Policies

This week in Farmer Finishers, I want to toot my own horn a little bit. A few weeks ago, I was reading an article somewhere here in town that was praising some woman's world-class petunias. I told Mark, "I'd be embarrassed if those were mine." Even with temps into the 100s for a week or so, mine are thriving. Put a picture here so everyone can see your award winners.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM loading...

If you have a chance to listen to a podcast this week, you’ll want to listen to the one from Thursday morning. This Supreme Court ruling on parental rights could be one of the most blatant attacks on your ability to raise your children and make decisions in their adolescence. Please listen to it; you won't be disappointed. It's a trend that is gaining traction. The School District 2 school board is leaving parents off their book review committee as well and wants to leave that decision up to the Montana School Board of Education and their attorneys. Another move that could diminish parental control. It was a bad week for mom and dad.

Get our free mobile app

The fair ends tomorrow night, and it will be interesting to see what the final tallies are for Fair Week. We'll see if inflation has struck this event and if people are being priced out.

I feel better about harvest this weekend than last, with some good cutting weather heading our way. Hopefully, by next week's Farmer Finishers, I can tell you about what a dirty job it is cleaning the combine and putting it away for the winter.

Have a safe weekend, and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.