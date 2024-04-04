More Montana Schools Eyeing 4-Day Weeks

I think we are going to see more and more of this in the future. Huntley Project has just voted to go to a four-day school week. In these times of stretched budgets, it's probably the right thing to do, especially when you have a limited tax base. Cut costs and get more efficient in the time you have. Now if we could only get rid of cell phones during school hours, we could really get things done.

I've noticed, though, that most of the schools that have adopted this strategy are smaller school districts. Maybe it's easier to sell that to the rural communities because just the traveling logistics alone make sense. Huntley will have a modified school schedule that will incorporate two and three-day school weeks along with some five-day school weeks. I'm not sure if all parents will like that without the consistency they need for planning, but time will tell.

About 20 schools now in the state of Montana have gone to the four-day school week and more will come. This might also be a big recruiting tool in order to attract new teachers who would much rather work four than five. Especially if they also have children, it could cut their costs for daycare. It may have a few rough edges at first, but I'm sure things will all smooth out by the end of the first year. Good luck, other schools will be waiting and watching for the results.

See ya tomorrow at 5 for a Flakes Friday.