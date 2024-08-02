Friday Fragments: Vacation, Olympics, Concerts

It's not just Friday. It's the Friday before vacation. I often get asked (in an irritated tone), "How much vacation time do you guys get?!" Not enough.

It was a big sports week with the Olympics going on. I enjoyed hearing Celine Dion at the opening ceremonies.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine becoming the movie with the most items promoting it? I've seen everything from pizza to Old Spice spray.

We gave out quite a few concert tickets this week. For Game Day, we played our Initial Response game. We give out two letters, and you give us famous people, places, or things with those initials. We chose M & F. We got answers like Mia Farrow, mixed feelings, and middle finger.

Then one guy called in with Martha Franklin. Um...who? He asked if she might have been Roosevelt's wife. Um...no. Long story short, he won tickets. It never hurts to try on our show.

I'm constantly complaining about what things cost. My daughter wanted some $65 jeans with holes in them, so I bought them. She knows how much I love her because I don't shop at the mall for just anyone.

I believe that the increase in America's divorce rate is tied directly to the decline in the number of vehicles with bench seats. You have fewer problems when you're sitting right next to each other.

Vacation this year looks like a lot of homeowner projects that need to be done. We'll start with the inside ones while it's still 100 degrees. By later next week, I'll be outside getting things handled.

We're back on the 12th.