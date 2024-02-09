My Friday fragments at the end of each week are a look back at the last seven days of my life...and the last week offered some variety.

Let's see, LAST Friday when I woke up, I was in Mexico dreading having to come back. One of these years, seven days might turn into twenty-one. But first, Mexico is going to have to put more than one hole in the top of their pepper shakers.

On our trip, Aimee and Stephanie revealed their "Flakes Kimonos". Those will go nice with my socks with my face on them.

Our big power outage was a factor in just getting to work on Wednesday. No power means no elevators. Since we are located on the 23rd floor, we went to Stella's instead of waiting around for the power to come back on. They had a couple more power bumps before 10 a.m. and it fried our phone system. That's a pretty big part of our program.

The biggest news of the week was bad news. Toby Keith succumbed to the stomach cancer that he came down with in 2021. He was always one of my favorite country artists. Going by the huge number of tributes that I've seen on Facebook, almost everybody else felt the same.

Many thanked him for being a kind, generous person. All commented on what a great American patriot he was...not just his pro-America anthems, but also with his work on the USO tours playing for the troops and letting them know that America appreciates the work that they were doing to keep us all free.

Let's all raise a Red Solo Cup this weekend to a great American.