Friday Fragments: Flakes in Mexico Edition

After being gone on their Flakes Trip since last month, the boys are back on Monday (2/8) morning just after 5am. And they're going to get frost bite on their sunburn.

Mark and Paul return to "102 point 9 on your FM dial" next week, following their PROMOTION to Akumal, Mexico, where 120 listeners joined them for a week of all-inclusive fun in the sun.

Here are a few of the photos that were sent in from "Wheels" while on the Flakes Trip to the Secrets Akumal Resort in Mexico:

This creature seen on the resort in Akumal, that our listeners identified as a Kudamundi, was named "Mark" by the locals, because of the hairy back.

The only image of Paul "Moose" Mushaben, was this unauthorized snap from Wilson, where it appears the farmer may be sleeping. And there was apparently a debate from some on the trip about which of the Flakes is nicknamed Wheels, and which one is Moose. "I just shook my head because when you know, you know," commented Brooke Risa on the Breakfast Flakes Trip private Facebook page.

A couple other notes from this week's show with Johnny V. and Michael Foth:

-First drawing in the "45 Guns in 45 Days" Giveaway, to support Billings American Legion Baseball, is Monday morning (2/8). Tickets are only available by clicking HERE.

-Paul Mushaben is Ron Swanson. These are actual quotes said by character Ron Swanson, played by actor Nick Offreman, from the TV Series "Parks and Recreation." These sure do sound like statements that would come from the Farmer:

“I have a hernia. I’ve had it for a while, and I’ve been ignoring it successfully. But uh, this morning, I made the mistake of sneezing. But as long as I sit still and don’t move my head or torso, I’m good. I got this.”

“Any dog under fifty pounds is a cat and cats are useless."

“I would rather bleed out than sit here and talk about my feelings for 10 minutes.”

“Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing.”

“I regret nothing. The end.”

“Friends: one to three is sufficient.”

And we're just a couple weeks away from Mark and Paul paying back your restaurant bills, so CLICK HERE to find out the 10 local Billings eateries that are part of Restaurant Possible.