We had another awesome week on the air. And a little bit of it off the air. The call we got from a guy who was mad about how many gophers and prairie dogs we have in our area was pretty funny but we couldn't air it due to some of the language.

We played a few songs from Pat Boone's metal album. Yes. THAT Pat Boone.

Big doings in Roberts on Saturday. Summer Fest features live music, several events for kids, and a pig roast that starts at 5. They are cooking up two whole pigs. Plus you can buy $5 raffle tickets to win a whole hog of your own that includes processing. Things get rolling at 11 a.m.

I ran to Great Falls for my great-niece's graduation. She was impressed that I made the effort to come to see her. But not as impressed as she was when she found out that I had seen Billy Joel in concert. And the fact that we have a Chick-Fil-A. She wants to come to visit this summer so that she can get what she called "the lord's chicken".

Chick-Fil-A Billings MT

Thanks to my neighbors Dusty and Gabe for all the help with my war on weeds. The next house won't have a yard.

They renamed the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile the "Frankmobile". And the employees who drive them will no longer be called "hot doggers". They will now be known as "frankfurters". Whatever floats your boat, I guess. I knew a hot dogger named Brittany a long time ago.

And a buddy of mine turns 54 on Sunday. So a group of us are going to attempt to play 54 holes. Happy Birthday, Whitey.