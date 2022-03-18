The main thing that has stood out for me this week is, of course, the time change. Springing forward is harder for me than it was when I was younger. But soon, we won't be changing our clocks twice a year. At least, that's what I hope happens. The Senate has passed the bill. Now we just need the House to get this deal done.

For Game Day, we did our Initial Response game to win tickets to see Hank Jr. So we asked for famous HJ's on air. It turns out that hijinks and hijack are just one word. Good to know.

I look forward to seeing the movie "Ted K". It's about Montana's very own Unabomber. And, apparently, it was filmed in and around Lincoln, Montana.

The deep-fried meatloaf from Crazy Mary's looks pretty good.

You can get free guitar lessons from James Taylor's website.

This summer's goal is to play 100 rounds of golf. And/or 1,800 holes. Because there will be days where I play more than 18. That includes my friend Chris's birthday. He's turning 53 this year so we will play 53 holes on his birthday in June.

I've also got a trip scheduled to North Dakota to play Bully Pulpit. I've only seen pictures, so I'm excited to lose golf balls in a brand new place.

As I get older and everything is getting more expensive, it's making me crankier. At McDonald's, I got two 10-piece McNugget meals and paid a little over eighteen bucks.

I fueled up on my way to work this morning. I use premium in my pickup which is at $4.54 a gallon right now. It ran a total of $97.19. A new record total for me.

