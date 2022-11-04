Friday Fragments with Mark: Insane Ticket Fees, Flakesgiving On Its Way, Flakes Trip Giveaway

I had my first sandwich from the Montana Melt food truck Thursday night at our Flakes Trip stop-by. It was awesome. If you like cheese, this is the food truck for you.

We, the concert-ticket-purchasing public, have had it with paying extra fees for tickets. One example: Every ticket to go to Wheel Of Fortune at the Alberta Bair Theatre has a $12 fee on top of what the ticket costs. And another listener called and told us that she went to Metrapark to buy Chase Hawks Rodeo tickets. Guess what? If you go there, you still have to pay the fees. She didn't buy tickets because of that.

The Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in record time. I got mine.

Flakesgiving boxes are going to be thirty bucks this year. Assembly day is Friday, November 18. Then we'll hand them out Saturday the 19th at noon.

Photo: Johnny Vincent Photo: Johnny Vincent loading...

The Flakesgiving Fund ordered a metal detector for Tumbleweed. Haven't figured out how to get them a new building though. And they need one badly.

If you don't know what I'm referencing, read my story on them here.

Read More: Flakes Help Out Billings' Tumbleweed Teenagers

Read More: Flakes Help Out Billings' Tumbleweed Teenagers

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Montana's second Chick-Fil-A opens November 10th. It's on North Reserve Street. If you like chicken sandwiches and traffic, you should totally check them out.

Montana's Rib and Chop House is adding a location in Great Falls. At the Billings location now through November 11th, 5% of steak sales will be donated to Billings veteran organizations.

Rio Sabinas has a menu item called "Pancho and Lefty", hat tip to Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

And next weekend we find out who's going to Mexico for free with 140 brand-new best friends. Prepare to party.

Mexico Trip Credit: Mark Wilson loading...

Have a great weekend.

A Taste of What a Flakes Trip to Mexico is Really Like