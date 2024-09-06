Farmer’s Finishers: Efficiency Commission, Fires, And More

This is one of the greatest ideas I have heard about in, I don’t know how long. Former President Trump has announced that if he is elected, he is going to start an efficiency commission to study and correct the inefficiencies in every single department of our government. Awesome. Head-to-toe accountability for every penny in every budget would go a long way in helping us cut spending. Elon Musk actually came up with the idea, and it worked for him in all of the things he's vested in. Clean house, too, while you're at it. Any dead weight in every agency, start packing—time for all of us to demand more fiscal responsibility and keep your hands off my wallet.

The fires are starting to calm down, although a new one broke out yesterday west of here. This weekend, some locals down by the Remington fire have organized a fencing party to help out their neighbors. Great! I'm hoping more people step up to help those folks. Also, keep in mind the family out off of Grand, whose family member was killed yesterday in a farm accident. My heart aches for them because it could happen to any of us at any time. We work hard and put our heart and soul into the things we love, then something like this happens and devastates the family. So sad.

Had a great turnout for people who want to win the Flakes trip last night. We'll be out again next week for a chance for you to go, too. We all really need to do more things like this because you never know...

Stay safe, and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.