Heartthrob Effect: Nostalgic Reflections On Crushes

Did you have a heartthrob or a crush when you were younger?

We were talking this morning about a Vegas residency with Barry Manilow. Mark played the song "Mandy" which was a huge song and back in his day he was a heartthrob.

Barry Manilow Getty Images loading...

This morning, we had all kinds of answers, but it seems that the women had way more crushes when they were younger than men.

Get our free mobile app

Personally,

I really didn't have a crush or anything like that...but I did have a hero. Mine was Pete Rose. I wanted to be so much like him while I was growing up and playing baseball. In fact, my nickname on my team was Charlie. Anybody who followed Pete Rose knows why it was Charlie.

Heck, my dad even had a crush he loved Suzanne Pleshette. I'm not even sure if I spelled that right. Actors and singers seemed to be the most popular among the women. Hot babes like Linda Carter and Rachel Welch were the most popular among men.

Premiere of "Sky High" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

It doesn't surprise me a bit that no one has a crush on any politician or athlete. They may wish they were them but that's different from wanting to have their children. So many of these came from television shows, too. It was kind of sad though that no one, even after being around for 36 years seemed to have a crush on any radio guys. Hmmm. Go figure.

Credit: TSM Credit: TSM loading...

Stay warm, watch the roads, and we'll see ya back here tomorrow at 5.