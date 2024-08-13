Eating Out in the Heights: A Creature of Habit’s Tale

Eating Out in the Heights: A Creature of Habit’s Tale

When I look at my credit card bill every month, I see that I'm a creature of habit. I eat out a lot, but apparently, I only like about four restaurants, all Heights-based. This is not entirely accurate, because, at a few places where I grab a burger, I pay with cash.

Also, I’m very territorial. I'm a Heights guy, so I want to eat someplace out there.

We've talked for years about the lack of dining choices in the Heights. I wish we could get a Texas Roadhouse or Famous Dave’s, but we simply don't have the population to support those types of places.

We lost Taco Treat a couple of years ago, then Fuddruckers. Those were two of my mainstays.

The Vig has good food but is always so busy.

I think we need one of those combo restaurants, you know, like when KFC, Taco Bell, and A&W team up? So, you can have chicken, burgers, tacos, and top it all off with a root beer float. That works well for families with kids who are picky eaters.

I did see that the Heights is getting its own brewery, so we'll have one more option when going out.

I realize we have far more variety if we're willing to drive to the West End, but I'm at the point in life where I just want to eat and be done—not turn grabbing a bite into some 2 1/2-hour experience.

