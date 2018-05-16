How Do You Remember?
I am one of those people that can remember a face but when it comes to a person's name I struggle big time. I get embarrassed by this fact and it bothers me when I can't remember.
I meet a lot of people all of the time and I know that I can't be expected to remember everyone's name. That takes a pretty special memory to be able to do that. I just feel bad when I can't remember.
There are people that I have met a good number of times that for whatever reason their identity escapes. We'll leave them nameless in case they are reading this...no pun intended.
What tricks do you use to help your memory along?