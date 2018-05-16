How Do You Remember?

I am one of those people that can remember a face but when it comes to a person's name I struggle big time. I get embarrassed by this fact and it bothers me when I can't remember.

I meet a lot of people all of the time and I know that I can't be expected to remember everyone's name. That takes a pretty special memory to be able to do that. I just feel bad when I can't remember.

There are people that I have met a good number of times that for whatever reason their identity escapes. We'll leave them nameless in case they are reading this...no pun intended.