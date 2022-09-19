So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so.

There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last 30 years and a lot of it is not for the better.

The one thing that amazed me was with all the different reasons not one person mentioned the weather as the deciding factor.

The size and expansion of the city will have others now looking for a smaller town that is somewhat isolated from some of our problems.

Some mentioned the deteriorating school system and our failures to educate our students. Their children's education was their priority. I get that.

The recent wave of crime over the last years is also now weighing in on people's living decisions, however, you'll find that issue just about everywhere now, especially with drugs being a driving force.

The thing about it is most of these reasons to leave are all correctable, but will we do what it takes? Now with social media, the word spreads quickly and lousy news resonates louder than good news.

All in all it's still one of the best places to live compared to others and if we're really that bad others wouldn't be moving here in droves. They are starting to poison our ideology and values but we can still hang on for a while.

Let's just hope that we can leave it a good place to live and raise a family for the next generation because I don't know where they could go.

