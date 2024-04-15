From Bull to Business

The guy in the Tester ad is an idiot. I think it's some rancher from Power or someplace like that who makes fun of Sheehy because he bought his ranch. So what, I bought both of mine to get started and made it work.

It's a real slap in the face for anyone in Montana who started ranching and farming and did not have a parent or family member to hand one down to them. In fact, if the truth were known, it would take way more work, time, and money to start from nothing.

This is a slap in the face to any hardworking Montanan who started a business with nothing or bought an existing one, developed it, and made it prosperous. Tester was on the verge of losing his 20 years ago until he landed a Senate job working for Chuck Schumer.

All you people out there who bought a salon or a restaurant, maybe you started a coffee shop or a hardware store and made it Tester and this dip from Power says shame on you, you're not a real Montana businessman.

I can't even count how many bulls I have bought from different breeders, and every one of them gives you a coffee mug or a hat with their name on it. Nothing wrong with that at all.

I know hundreds of ranchers and farmers who have expanded their operations by buying more land, that wasn't given to them, they earned it and worked for it. In fact, I still know some who even work off the farm, like Tester, to stay ahead.

So, if that's what this guy from Power wants you to base your vote on whether you're a full-time rancher or not, then Tester needs to go...

See you tomorrow at 5.