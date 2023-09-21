Mark Is Not On Board With Silent Saturday, Just A Bad Idea

What in the actual heck?

I reposted it to my Facebook page and we talked about it extensively this morning. The Montana Surf Soccer Club is holding a tournament. They WERE expecting seventy teams from around the state. They may want to lower their expectations since they have announced that it will be "Silent Saturday". And I mean COMPLETELY silent.

There will be no talking to players, coaches, refs, or each other. "Hold it down, Gramma. I'll have you removed." Seriously?

You will be allowed to thank the referees after the game has concluded. Just to make sure that parents (who pay for their kids to play soccer) get to play soccer "without distraction, pressure, and conflicting information from parents/fans on the sidelines."

The silence will be enforced by field marshals.

That's a no for Mark.

I'm speaking for myself when I tell you that I would not be attending your tournament. To start with, motel rooms in Bozeman are "spendy." Then I have to put gas in the pickup to go to and fro.

Let's face it. There are a lot of other soccer tournaments that I could put my kid in where I can still cheer my kid on when she performs well. That's a tradition that goes back to the beginning of playing sports.

For some parents, it's too late to change plans. So, I suggest that you find yourself an arts & craft store. Pick up some supplies so that you can have some family time while painting big signs that say things like "Yay!" "Good Hustle, Timmy!" or maybe even one that says something to the effect of "Come On Ref! You're Missing A Great Game!"

Silent Saturday is a bad idea.