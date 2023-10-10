Meal Planning, What’s That?

How much time do you put into your meal? For some, it's an all-day thing.

I was talking to Mark this morning, telling him that I have a whole freezer filled with homegrown beef, but I always forget to get something out for dinner. When I do, I get to have my favorite cuts of meat.

Get our free mobile app

It would be interesting to talk to the people at the Road House and find out what their most popular cut is. I'm sure a lot of their customers' choices have to do with price, though.

The first of my three favorites is the rib steak. It seems to have the perfect combination of marbling and flavor that make it the perfect steak.

My other favorite cut would be the Chuck roast. By the way, I don't know how it got its name. The flavor from the fat makes it the best-tasting roast even though it may not be the best with a sandwich in mind, I love them.

Finally, the one that may surprise you is the Flat iron steak. You don't get a lot of it when you butcher but it is one of the most tender pieces of meat you could want. I love these marinated and then barbecued. I also found its the easiest one to cook just the way you want it for some reason. You can get it a perfect medium rare every time. That's how God wanted all of us to eat our steaks.

Now I think I know what's for supper tonight.

See ya tomorrow at 5.